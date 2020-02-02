LTO Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $802,235.00 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $802,235.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,063,197 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

