LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 349.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,267,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.