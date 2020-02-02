M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $42.14, approximately 787,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 491,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

