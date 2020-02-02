M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $42.14, approximately 787,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 491,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.
MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.
About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
