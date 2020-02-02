Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of Approx $4.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.73. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 1,388,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

