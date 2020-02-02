Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.08-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 1,388,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.