Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.08-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.
NYSE:MMP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 1,388,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
