Maincoin Price Up 37.1% Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $782,194.00 and $5,793.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.95 or 0.05946435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,380,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

