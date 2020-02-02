Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.17

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 11326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

MKTAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

