ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.33-1.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $91.49. 925,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,690. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

