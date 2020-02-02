Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

MPX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 20,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $475.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.66. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

