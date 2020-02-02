Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,141.67.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total value of $293,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,865 shares in the company, valued at $106,801,812.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,902 shares of company stock worth $3,318,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.
MKL traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,172.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.
