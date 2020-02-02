Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,141.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total value of $293,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,865 shares in the company, valued at $106,801,812.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,902 shares of company stock worth $3,318,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Markel by 43.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,172.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,157.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.