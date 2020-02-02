MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce $143.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $149.20 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $124.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $572.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.60 million to $586.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $633.87 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $651.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

Shares of MKTX traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.28 and its 200-day moving average is $365.22. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

