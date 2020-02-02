Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $724.65

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $724.65 and traded as high as $798.50. Marshalls shares last traded at $789.50, with a volume of 255,977 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSLH. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 827.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 725.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total value of £13,248 ($17,426.99). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58 shares of company stock valued at $45,056.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

