Martin Investment Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 797,408 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $106,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

