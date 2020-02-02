Maxim Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,717 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maxim Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 18,873,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

