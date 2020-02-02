McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

