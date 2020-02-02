Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

