Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $236.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $234.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

