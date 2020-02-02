MEET.ONE Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.18 million and $580,402.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.