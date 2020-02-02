Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Melrose Bancorp an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Melrose Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELR remained flat at $$24.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20. Melrose Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Melrose Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Melrose Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melrose Bancorp (MELR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.