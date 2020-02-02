Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after acquiring an additional 889,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2,103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

