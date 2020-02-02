Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 342,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.