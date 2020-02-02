Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Meritor also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.75 EPS.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

