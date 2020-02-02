Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.29.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.