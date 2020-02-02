Micromines (MICRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $66,208.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 79.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Micromines has a market cap of $66,208.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Micromines token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

