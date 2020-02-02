Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSFT. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.73.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. 35,982,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

