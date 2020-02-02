Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 284,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

