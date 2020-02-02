Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $54.13. 284,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

