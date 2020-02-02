Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 787,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,109. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

