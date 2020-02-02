Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,905. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.59 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.