Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,230 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,180,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

