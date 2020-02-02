Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

VNQ stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

