Monarch (MT) Reaches Market Cap of $69,161.00

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Monarch has a market capitalization of $69,161.00 and approximately $100,399.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monarch token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, Monarch has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Monarch Profile

Monarch’s launch date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,733,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com . Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

