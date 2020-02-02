Monetha (MTH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $224,645.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Monetha has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $224,645.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex, Binance and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

