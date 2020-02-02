Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

MNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.59. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

