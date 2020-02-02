Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.17. 460,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,700. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $184.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 10,422 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $1,880,024.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 271,628 shares in the company, valued at $48,998,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,806,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,933 shares of company stock worth $44,502,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 188,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

