Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

