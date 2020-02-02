Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $195.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.51. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,440 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

