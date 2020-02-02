Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $26.27 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30.

