Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 43,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 53,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $96.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

