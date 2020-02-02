Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE opened at $113.22 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

