Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 397,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

