Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.85 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.92.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

