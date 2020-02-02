Morgan Stanley Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $261.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $268.85 on Friday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

