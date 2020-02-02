Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

MOV stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 166,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

