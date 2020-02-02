Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

