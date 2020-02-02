Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MUR. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,200. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 over the last three months. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.