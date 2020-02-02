Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MYOV. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 352,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares in the company, valued at $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,970.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 70,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $330,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

