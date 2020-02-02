NAGA (NGC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $845.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

