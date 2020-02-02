NAGA Price Reaches $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $694.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, NAGA has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.32 or 0.05968432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00126931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

