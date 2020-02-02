National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NESR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.59. 282,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

